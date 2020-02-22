HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball team didn’t have long to sulk about Thursday night’s loss to Western Kentucky.
Less than 12 hours after arriving back in Huntington from Bowling Green, the Herd women’s team was back on the court in preparation for another top-tier opponent within Conference USA.
Marshall takes on C-USA leader Old Dominion at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
“We’ve got to reload and try to get that bad taste out of our mouths from Thursday,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “They’re good, so they put you in bad spots and see how you respond.”
Both teams come into the contest looking to regroup after losses on Thursday night.
Marshall (11-14, 6-8 C-USA) fell victim to a late first-half run by the Hilltoppers that led to a 79-65 defeat at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion (22-4, 12-2 C-USA) is coming off a 63-59 loss at Charlotte that snapped an 11-game winning streak and dropped the Monarchs into a tie with Rice for the top spot in the league.
ODU still maintained the league’s top spot, based on its head-to-head win over Rice, but the Monarchs’ margin for error is now at zero as they look toward earning the league’s top spot for the C-USA Tournament.
Kemper said the Monarchs are an athletic team that thrives on getting to the rim and attacking the glass — two aspects the Monarchs seemed to struggle in against the 49ers.
That makes for a league-leader with a chip on its shoulder coming to Huntington for Saturday’s game.
“They will be hungry,” Kemper said. “They are trying to win a league championship and they got beat Thursday so it will be a group that comes in ready to play.”
One key aspect for the Herd will be rebounding — an aspect that hindered the team in Thursday’s loss and has plagued them throughout the 2019-20 season.
Old Dominion, who did not rebound well in the Charlotte loss, is one of the league’s top rebounding teams and will challenge the Herd’s weakness on Saturday.
“You have to rebound with them,” Kemper said. “That’s something they’re focused on. That’s a deficiency for us that we have to find a way to overcome.”
Marshall played well defensively earlier this year in a 57-46 loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Herd trailed by double-digits early, but used a huge third-quarter run to knot the game before taking a slim advantage early in the fourth.
However, the Herd faltered down the stretch as the Monarchs earned the road win.
Marshall is currently in a three-way tie for eighth place, but has the tiebreaker over Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic due to wins over both teams.