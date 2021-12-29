HUNTINGTON — There’s a bit of poetry for Marshall’s women’s basketball team as it gets set for its Conference USA opener on Thursday.
When Marshall looks to the beginning of this year’s conference play, it will see the same thing that it saw when last year’s conference battles ended.
That end came when the Thundering Herd dropped a 50-48 contest to Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.
Marshall’s hope is that the start of 2021-22’s conference play goes better than its end did against the Lady Techsters. The Herd and Louisiana Tech renew acquaintances at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
For Marshall (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) to start league play with a victory, the Herd will have to overcome a team who thrives on the defensive end of the floor.
“We have a lot of experience playing them and they do a great job defensively,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I don’t think we can expect to score 77 points against them. We need to shoot with confidence and we need to go out there with that plan, but it’s probably going to be a low-possession game that is physical, that is tough and baskets are tough to earn.”
In last year’s C-USA Tournament battle, Marshall jumped out to a big lead after a strong first 12 minutes of action, but the Lady Techsters’ clamped down defensively over the next two quarters to frustrate the Herd.
Marshall is led by guard Savannah Wheeler, who earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors this week after notching the league’s first 40-point game of the season in the non-conference finale against Oakland in Las Vegas.
Wheeler, who scored a team-high 17 points in the loss to Louisiana Tech (8-3, 0-0 C-USA) last year, said there is plenty of familiarity between the two teams with most pieces returning to each after they faced each other three times last season.
In addition to the C-USA Tournament game, the teams opened the conference season against each other twice in Huntington as part of C-USA’s modified back-to-back scheduling last year.
“We played them three times last year and we’re used to their defense,” Wheeler said. “We know how they play and what they’re going to do to take out our offense.”
Wheeler remembered one attribute in particular about the Louisiana Tech defense.
“I remember the first time we played them, several of them took several charges on me so you’ve just got to be smart and know what you’re doing in that game – see what they’re giving you, see how they’re playing you and just be smart in the moment,” Wheeler said.
Louisiana Tech ranks third in scoring defense in Conference USA at 55.4 points per game. The Lady Techsters lead the league in blocked shots and are third in steals as well.
The Lady Techsters are led by Keiunna Walker, who is one of C-USA’s top players. Walker is averaging 16.3 points per game. Anna Larr Roberson is also a post presence who gave the Herd fits last season. She is averaging 12.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for Louisiana Tech.