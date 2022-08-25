Marshall's Milo Yosef (7), right, and Guga Viega (6) celebrate following Yosef's second goal of the evening as the Marshall men's soccer team takes on VCU on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s soccer team ended a winless drought of nearly a year with a victory over Morehead State and the men’s team rode Milo Yosef’s first career hat trick to a convincing 5-0 win over VCU Thursday evening at Hoops Family Field.
With a 2-0 win over Morehead State, the Marshall women’s soccer team picked up its first victory in 338 days.
The celebration, as one might imagine, was animated in the locker room following the match.
“They deserve it,” Marshall women’s coach Michael Swan said. “They put in a lot of work over the last few weeks and last few years I’ve been here at Marshall and we’ve got to enjoy our wins. If you can enjoy wins like we just did in the locker room, you’re going to have more and you’re going to see a lot more of that with this team.”
After playing to a draw in each of its first two matches of the season, the Thundering Herd (1-0-2) wasn’t going to let Thursday’s match slip away, using goals in the 13th and 49th minutes to put the match out of Morehead State’s reach.
The Eagles dealt with heavy pressure from the Herd in the opening minutes, pressure that added up to a pair of Herd corner kicks.
On the second attempt from the corner, Abi Hugh’s pass found the head of Courtney Corcoran, who hit it past Michelle Jerantowski to give the Herd a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.
In the opening minutes of the second half, Makai Laguines scored the first goal of her Marshall career to give the Herd a 2-0 lead that would hold the rest of the way.
The three-match unbeaten streak to begin the season marks the team’s best start since 2013, when it won two of its first three contests on the way to an 11-8-3 finish in the regular season. The team later picked up its first postseason win in program history as the No. 5 seed in the Conference USA tournament.
The women’s team’s win set the stage for the Marshall men’s team to open regular-season play against VCU later in the evening.
Yosef quickly stole the show with goals in the 2nd, 41st and 64th minutes for his first career hat trick, which also helped him match his entire goal output from 2021. The hat trick also moved him to seventh place on the all-time Marshall men’s soccer scoring list.
“I’m just happy we won our first game,” Yosef said. “Coach (Chris Grassie) prepared us for the game perfectly and I guess it’s just a bonus that I scored three goals.”
Joao Souza converted a penalty kick in the 56th minute and freshman Matthew Bell got on the board with a header in the 71st minute to round out the scoring in a match Marshall controlled from the start.
“From minute one, all the way through, that was a tremendous performance,” Grassie said. “We want the ball, we want control. So that was a part of our plan.”
The Herd had a 34-2 advantage in shots over VCU, 12 of which were on goal. Rams’ goalkeeper Cory Taylor recorded eight saves.
Vinicius Fernandez logged two assists for the Herd, which turns its attention to Monday’s 7 p.m. road battle at Butler.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
