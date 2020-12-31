HUNTINGTON - For months, Marshall forward Kennedi Colclough has waited to suit up for the Herd.
On Friday, the wait ends.
Colclough should take part in her first action as a Marshall women's basketball player when the team meets Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA opener for both teams at 6 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center.
When she does, the graduate transfer from Stetson will link a unique bond, joining her father as family members who have suited up for the Herd.
On Thursday, Colclough spoke of having numerous pictures of herself in Marshall gear from her young age when her father, former Marshall wide receiver LaVorn Colclough, was suiting up for the Herd's football team.
Colclough has been able to say that she and her dad share the bond of being athletes for the Herd, but she said Friday's game - her first in a Marshall uniform - takes it to another level.
"I feel like it's not going to feel real until that moment, for sure," Colclough said. "I'm going to be super-excited and my dad is going to be super-excited. I'm just ready to go."
Colclough is not the only member of the Herd who has waited patiently over the last few months to get back on the court.
In fact, all of Marshall's team is getting that itch after a positive COVID-19 test within the program sidelined the team after its loss to Kentucky on Dec. 9.
Friday's game will mark 23 days since the Herd's last contest - one of only two that the team has gotten in during the 2020-21 season so far.
"Everybody is rested, everybody is feeling good," Colclough said. "Everybody is super-excited. I think we're very prepared and ready."
Marshall head coach Tony Kemper has seen his team perform extremely well in a win over Radford to open the season and then battle hard after falling behind early in the loss to the Wildcats, who are ranked in the top 10.
That has been so long ago, however, that it is incumbent on the Herd to rebuild what it had previously on the fly as they continue to get back into basketball shape after what was a lengthy layoff.
"It's been a glorious struggle, if that makes any sense," Kemper said.
Louisiana Tech comes in at 5-1 overall with the lone loss coming against nationally ranked Texas.
The Lady Techsters are led by Keiunna Walker, who is just behind Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler among those in the top 10 in scoring within the league.
Wheeler is at 17 points per game for the Herd while Walker is averaging 16.3.
Louisiana Tech also features post player Anna Larr Roberson, who is averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Marshall's guards will also have to take care of the basketball against Louisiana Tech's defense, which is forcing 21.5 turnovers per game this season.
Following Friday's game, the teams line it back up on the court 21 hours later when they face off for the second game of the back-to-back series at 3 p.m. on Saturday.