HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball team began the Conference USA portion of its schedule Thursday following a 10-day layoff by hosting Louisiana Tech at the Cam Henderson Center.
However, there was no sign of rust for the Thundering Herd as it overcame an early first-quarter deficit to defeat the Lady Techsters 62-44 in front of 437 fans.
Marshall (6-4 overall, 1-0 C-USA) trailed 16-10 after the first period but turned on the offense and defense in the second and seldom let up through the rest of the contest.
Except for a nearly six-minute scoreless drought in the third quarter, the Herd outscored Louisiana Tech each period the rest of the way.
Savannah Wheeler led MU with 16 points and pulled down six rebounds to pace the offense. Kennedi Colclough added 13 points, while Brianah Ferby added 12.
La. Tech got things going early, running up an 8-2 lead to force Marshall into an early timeout.
It wasn’t until the second period that the Herd started to find its rhythm on both ends.
Field goals by Ferby, Wheeler and Colclough tied the game at 16-16 at the 7:48 mark of the quarter. Ferby knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Herd in the lead for good.
Over the final 2:20 of the first half, Wheeler scored all eight of Marshall’s points to give it a halftime lead of 32-24. A run to start the third quarter put the Herd ahead 44-28 when the Lady Techsters finally solved the Herd’s defensive scheme.
Although neither team scored until 2:51 to play in the third period, La. Tech’s Salma Bates hit a 3-point jumper to cut the lead to 44-31.
Marshall’s defense took over from there.
The Herd forced 18 Lady Techsters turnovers in the game, converting 20 points off those miscues. Marshall committed 13 turnovers, but La. Tech (8-4, 0-1) managed only two points off those.
Keiunna Walker, the Techsters’ leading scorer with 16.4 ppg this season, had a game-high 21 against Marshall. La. Tech, however, had trouble getting offense from any other player.
“I thought we defensed (Walker) really well,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “(La. Tech) is a good basketball team that is going to win a lot of games in our league. I’m glad we got them here at home.”
A layup by Walker with 7:58 to play in the game cut Marshall’s lead to eight points at 46-38. A 3-pointer by Wheeler put Marshall ahead by double digits, and that was followed by a steal from C.C. Mays, who drove to the other end where she sank a jump shot in the paint to put the Herd back up 51-38 with 6:02 remaining.
With La. Tech forced to foul late in the game, Marshall made 6-of-10 from the free throw line inside the final three minutes to close out the contest. The Herd was 15 of 22 from the line for the game.
Kemper said the physical play was what Marshall needed with its second conference game coming Saturday when Southern Miss travels to Huntington for a 1 p.m. tipoff at Cam Henderson Center.