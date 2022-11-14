Coach Tony Kemper is introduced during Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall's women's basketball coach Tony Kemper has a better feel for his team following its close opening loss on the road at Big Ten member Purdue last week.
On Tuesday, the team looks to get into the win column while building on the chemistry of its initial performance.
Marshall's women host WV Wesleyan at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Cam Henderson Center.
"We're excited to kick off the home season," Kemper said. "It feels like it's been a long time since we played in here. We've got WV Wesleyan coming in and they haven't played yet, so one of the challenges early on is we don't know much about them."
Kemper and his staff are looking at WV Wesleyan's film, knowing they return several pieces from last year while also looking at their own film from the Purdue loss to evaluate combinations and see the good and the bad from the first contest.
Following the game, Kemper said there was disappointment after the loss because the team was in a position to win over a Big Ten foe on the road, but there were also plenty of positives to build from.
"If you go into the final media (timeout) and you are one possession away, you have put yourselves in a situation where you have a chance to win and yet (we) really didn't perform very well from that point forward," Kemper said.
Marshall battled back from a 14-point deficit after one quarter to within one point midway through the fourth, but couldn't find the right recipe for success late.
Part of the struggles were result of a new nucleus of players who haven't been in a late-game situation together before.
"I haven't looked at those faces in a huddle before and I certainly feel more at ease about what our top end is and I also know and our team knows we've got a long way to go," Kemper said.
Kemper was pleased with his team's resiliency after falling behind early, which shows a toughness and grit that he feels will carry the team forward.
"They put us in a tough spot in the first quarter and I thought we really battled back into the game — took some good punches on the road at a Big Ten school and showed that we can hang in there with them," Kemper said.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
