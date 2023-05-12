Kim Stephens hopes Tamia Lawhorne of Amityville, New York, is a horror for opponents.
Stephens, Marshall University women's basketball coach, announced the transfer of Lawhorne from George Mason University. A 6-foot senior, Lawhorne started four of 29 games last season, averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest. She scored in double figures eight times, with a season-high 17 points against Loyola-Maryland.
"Tamia brings length and athleticism to our current roster," Stephens said. "She will be an excellent transition player who can score at the rim and from (3-point range)."
As a junior, Lawhorne stared 14 of 25 games and made a team-high 35.2% of her 3-point shots. She scored 19 points against Florida and 14 versus Virginia Tech. Lawhorne scored a career-high 24 points against Saint Louis.
Lawhorne graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School after transferring from St. Anthony's.
Lawhorne is the fourth recruit at Marshall for Stephens, who was hired March 27, joining Timberlynn Yeast of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and Mississippi State transfers Aislynn and Alasia Hayes.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
