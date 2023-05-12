The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

George Mason University's Tamia Lawhorne drives against a Virginia Tech defender in a women's basketball game Nov. 14, 2021. Lawhorne transferred to Marshall.

 Courtesy of George Mason University

Kim Stephens hopes Tamia Lawhorne of Amityville, New York, is a horror for opponents.

Stephens, Marshall University women's basketball coach, announced the transfer of Lawhorne from George Mason University. A 6-foot senior, Lawhorne started four of 29 games last season, averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest. She scored in double figures eight times, with a season-high 17 points against Loyola-Maryland. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

