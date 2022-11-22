Tuesday certainly wasn’t the prettiest offensive performance Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper has ever seen from one of his teams.
But that fourth quarter looked about as good as Kemper could have asked for on both ends, given the circumstances.
Less than 24 hours after playing its first game of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, Marshall was toughest when it mattered most, using a stout defensive performance late to earn a 45-39 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
“It’s good to win ugly in basketball,” Kemper said. “Some nights, you have to find ways when you don’t play very well, and I certainly think that was the case.”
Trailing as they entered the fourth, Marshall shot over 50% in the final period and kept Purdue Fort Wayne without a field goal for the final 5:14 of action to earn the comeback win.
Roshala Scott finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Abby Beeman added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
While those players came up clutch offensively, Kemper said the play of Mahogany Matthews was the biggest difference in a defensive affair. Matthews finished with seven points and seven rebounds, but added five blocks while altering several other shots.
“Mo Matthews is a difference-maker on the defensive end, and we didn’t have her last year because of an Achilles …,” Kemper said. “She’s been covering outside, covering inside. She’s been really active on the defensive end and completely changed that end of the floor. I’m really proud of her.”
Marshall (3-1) took the lead for good with 2:45 left when Kia Sivils pulled down one of her eight rebounds, which led to a layup from Beeman.
On the Herd’s next possession, Beeman collected her own miss and found Matthews for a layup that pushed the lead to two scores — a big advantage on this evening. From there, Marshall kept Purdue Fort Wayne (3-3) at bay to secure the win.
Marshall jumped to a sizable lead early as Scott and Beeman got things going quickly. Scott scored 10 first-half points, while Beeman’s jumper put the Herd up 21-12 midway through the second quarter.
However, Purdue Fort Wayne forced Marshall into 12 first-half turnovers — several coming in the final 5:15 of the half when the Herd went scoreless as the Mastadons knotted the game at the break behind a 9-0 run.
Purdue Fort Wayne hit just four of its first 16 shots, but hit three of its next four during the run as Marshall mistakes led to transition opportunities.
The Herd’s 12 first-half turnovers negated what was a double-digit rebounding edge at the break. Marshall finished with a 42-38 rebounding advantage at game’s end.
Purdue Fort Wayne did not have a double-figure scorer. Amellia Bromenschenkel, Sylare Starks and Ryin Ott each had seven points in the loss.
Marshall returns to the court for the finale of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Norfolk State at Enmarket Arena.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
