MONROE, La. — Marshall overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 61-59 in women’s college basketball on Thursday night.
The Thundering Herd (11-9 overall, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 31-17 at halftime at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Marshall chipped away at the Warhawks’ lead and won it with 16 seconds left when Mohogany Matthews scored to make it 60-59. Matthews slipped away from her defender and Abby Beeman found her open under the basket. Matthews banked in a shot from the block and the Herd held on.
Peyton Ilderton, a freshman from Logan, made a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Herd a 41-40 lead. Louisiana-Monroe (6-14, 2-7) tied it to end the period.
Beeman drove for a layup to put Marshall ahead 51-50 with 5:08 to play and the teams traded baskets much of the rest of the way until Matthews scored the game-winner.
Beeman scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and issued four assists. Sydney Scott, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard from Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting, 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Scott entered the contest averaging 3.5 points per game.
Emma Merriweather, a 6-foot-5 center, scored 12 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Warhawks. Kaitlyn Manuel scored 16 points and snatched seven rebounds.
The Herd, which took advantage of 19 Louisiana-Monroe turnovers, returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Arkansas State (6-14, 1-8).
