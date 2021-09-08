Marshall women's basketball head coach Tony Kemper talks with his players as the Herd takes on Florida Atlantic during a Conference USA game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper now knows the exact challenges his team will face in the 2021-22 season.
On Wednesday, Marshall athletics released the non-conference portion of the women’s basketball schedule, which features battles with Big Ten foes Purdue and Michigan State.
Marshall, whose conference portion was previously released, will have 14 home games during the season, including five in the non-conference portion.
In addition to the games at Purdue (Nov. 22) and Michigan State (Nov. 28), the Herd will take part in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 20-21 where they will take on Oakland and Akron, respectively, prior to the Christmas break and the start of league play.
The season gets underway at Cam Henderson Center on Nov. 9 when Bluefield State comes to Huntington. After a Nov. 14 trip to Radford, Marshall returns home for a Nov. 19 battle against rival Morehead State.
Following the aforementioned Big Ten battles, the Herd returns home for consecutive contests against Wright State (Nov. 30) and Coppin State (Dec. 4) before the final true road non-conference game on Dec. 12 at St. Bonaventure.
A Dec. 15 home game against Alderson Broaddus serves as the final non-conference contest at Cam Henderson Center.
Following the team’s trip to Las Vegas, the Herd gets Conference USA play underway on Dec. 30 with a home game against Louisiana Tech, who knocked the Herd out of the Conference USA Tournament a year ago.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
