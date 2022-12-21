Marshall's Kia Sivils (0), right, watches for the rebound as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall’s Roshala Scott (2) prepares to drive in a shot as the Marshall University women’s basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Mahogany Matthews (25), right, attempts to line up a shot as Chattanooga's Abbey Cornelius (25) guards the net as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall’s Abby Beeman (4), left, attempts a shot over Chattanooga’s Yazz Wazeerud-Din (13) as the Marshall University women’s basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — If Santa slid down a chimney Wednesday, he probably would have been met by a Marshall defender.
The Thundering Herd played stellar defense in a 60-56 victory over Chattanooga in women's basketball in front of 496 spectators at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall (7-4) frustrated the Mocs (8-6) in jumping to a 10-0 lead and held their former Southern Conference rival to 22-for-52 (42.3%) shooting.
Kia Sivils and Kendall Miller particularly drew praise from Herd coach Tony Kemper.
"She does that every day," Kemper said of Sivils. "There's a reason she's out there as much as she is. That was a good offensive team. Thirteen (Yazz Wazeerud-Din) is a really good player and Kendall Miller was pretty special on her."
Wazeerud-Din came in averaging 17.2 points per game. Marshall held her to four. Miller limited South Florida star Sammie Puisis, second in the nation in 3-pointers, to two 3-point shots last week in a 77-68 Bulls win. South Florida took No. 3 Ohio State to overtime Tuesday before falling 88-86.
"This game was very similar to (South Florida)," Kemper said. "(Wazeerud-Din) only got eight shots off. I don't know how many sets they ran for her, but it was a ton. Kendall was up and through things and had good ball-screen coverage to get her off the ball. That was very, very important."
Marshall led 20-14 after one quarter and 35-28 at halftime before the Mocs charged back to take a 50-48 lead on a 3-pointer by Sigrun Olafsdottir with 8:51 to play. Roshala Scott gave the Herd back the lead 14 seconds later with a 3-point basket and Marshall never trailed again. Scott scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half.
"It almost played out exactly like I thought it would," Kemper said. "I wasn't sure whether it would be us or them with 60 at the end."
After Raven Thompson drove for a score to pull Chattanooga within 57-56 with 19 seconds left, Abby Beeman made two free throws to put Marshall up three. Wazeerud-Din missed a 3-pointer and Addie Porter rebounded but missed a three. Scott grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She sank one free throw to set the score.
Beeman, who finished with 18 points, said she felt no pressure at the line late.
"I've shot free throws so many times, what's another time," Beeman said. "I just wanted to make those and let's get out of here with a win."
Thompson, a freshman, led the Mocs with 23 points. Olafsdottir scored 14 and Abbey Cornelius 12.
The Herd returns to action at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at South Alabama (4-7) in its Sun Belt Conference opener.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
