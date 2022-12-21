The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — If Santa slid down a chimney Wednesday, he probably would have been met by a Marshall defender.

The Thundering Herd played stellar defense in a 60-56 victory over Chattanooga in women's basketball in front of 496 spectators at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall (7-4) frustrated the Mocs (8-6) in jumping to a 10-0 lead and held their former Southern Conference rival to 22-for-52 (42.3%) shooting.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

