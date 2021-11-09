HUNTINGTON — The shirts for the family of Marshall point guard Aaliyah Dunham said it all on Tuesday night.
“Welcome home, Aaliyah!”
Dunham enjoyed a banner night, finishing with 17 points, seven assists and six steals to lead Marshall to a 108-45 win over Bluefield State at Cam Henderson Center.
“I’m so happy that she’s here and I think you guys saw the reason why — really good player,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I think she’s happy to be home, too.”
After Dunham hit a 3-pointer for the first points in her Marshall career, Dunham’s young cousin, Kamila, started yelling “Aaliyah” to her during a subsequent set of free throws, which drew a smile and a subtle wave from Dunham.
It was just a small gesture from her large throng of family members that made the trip from Charleston and other areas to see her first action in a Marshall jersey.
That reception and the gesture of young Kamila seemed to help settle Dunham into the game.
Not long after that, Dunham scored 12 straight points for the Herd, including the first 10 of the second half, as Marshall enjoyed a fun night on the court.
“As you could see, my family was here and they were very excited to be able to watch me,” Dunham said. “Having that gives you extra motivation. I have a lot of younger cousins that look up to me and that just proves they are very excited to have me here.”
Dunham’s run to open the second half was part of a defensive showcase in which the Herd scored 29 straight points in the first eight minutes out of halftime.
Marshall’s ability to turn defense to offense was one thing Kemper emphasized in preseason practice.
It showed itself often on Tuesday night as the Herd scored 42 points off of 30 Bluefield State turnovers.
Of those 42 points off turnovers, 20 came in the third quarter alone as the Herd used its transition game during the big run.
“I think it’s a big turnaround from last year,” Marshall guard C.C. Mays said. “We have a lot of players throughout the entire roster that can get up and down the floor. It’s something we worked a lot on in practice, going (defense) to (offense) and picking up the pace because we can get out and put pressure on them in transition.”
Mays also finished with 17 points to match Dunham’s output as the Herd placed six players in double-figures while shooting 57 percent from the floor.
Kennedi Colclough added 15 and Savannah Wheeler had 14 while newcomer Brianah Ferby added 13 and Alexis Johnson had 10 in the win.
Bluefield State got 10 points each from Londen Coleman and Ashlie Louden in the loss.