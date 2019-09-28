LEXINGTON, Ky. — Marshall University’s women’s golf team is 10th of 13 squads in the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational.
The Thundering Herd shot a team score of 309, 24 strokes behind leader and host Kentucky. Penn State is in second place, two strokes back.
Marshall’s top golfer was Jackie Schmidt, who shot 2-over-par 74 on the 6,114-yard Big Blue Course to stand tied for 21st. Kerri Parks and Torren Kalaskey each shot 77, Stormy Randazzo 81 and Peyton Schaffer 83.
“I saw good things today from each player and after the round we talked about those shots,” Herd coach Brooke Burkhammer said. “We worked on the things that needed a few changes to better prepare us for another round (Saturday). New day means new opportunities and another chance to improve.”
Other teams in the field are Akron, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indianapolis, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Murray State, Rutgers, Tulane and Western Kentucky.