Marshall's Samantha LaFon looks for a shot against Texas State on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Having won six of its last seven games, Marshall University's women's basketball team visits Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The contest is a key Sun Belt Conference tilt. The Thundering Herd (15-10) and Eagles (16-7) each take 8-6 league records into the game, tying them for seventh place.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

