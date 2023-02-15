HUNTINGTON -- Having won six of its last seven games, Marshall University's women's basketball team visits Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The contest is a key Sun Belt Conference tilt. The Thundering Herd (15-10) and Eagles (16-7) each take 8-6 league records into the game, tying them for seventh place.
Georgia Southern won 83-80 Jan. 7 at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall trailed by 21 points before going on a 22-0 run.
"That was a tough one for us," MU coach Tony Kemper said. "They really controlled it for much of the game. We did mount a furious comeback, but we must do a much better job of not being down like that."
Marshall senior Shanniah Wright said she expects a battle.
"They're a good basketball team," Wright said. "That was true when we played them last time and it is true now. They are going to give us everything they've got and we will give them everything we've got."
The Eagles like a fast pace and top the Sun Belt in several categories, including assists per game (15.9), field goal shooting (43.5%), defensive rebounds per game (30.9) and 3-point percentage (.379).
Junior guard Terren Ward leads the Eagles in scoring at 18.3 per contest.
Roshala Scott paces the Thundering Herd in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Abby Beeman averaged 13.8 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
