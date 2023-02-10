The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Meredith Maier (23) puts up a shot as the Herd takes on Coastal Carolina during an NCAA women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper is happy with his team's six-game winning streak, but would be tickled pink if it can extend it to seven.

Kemper leads Marshall University's women's basketball team (15-9 overall, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference) into a 1 p.m. game vs. Texas State (17-7, 9-4) Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

