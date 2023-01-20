HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s first trek through its new conference leads to a meeting with a familiar foe.
The Herd women’s basketball team (9-9 overall, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) entertains Southern Mississippi (13-5, 6-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Golden Eagles joined Marshall and Old Dominion in moving from Conference USA to the Sun Belt this season.
The Herd will try to snap a five-game losing skid that includes losses of seven, four, three, seven and 10 points. One poor quarter has hurt Marshall in each of those games, including Thursday when Troy outscored the Herd 27-11 in the third period of an 87-77 game.
Marshall coach Tony Kemper said he likes the way his players’ attitudes have developed. He said they allowed circumstances to affect their play early in the season.
“Our last couple of games we’ve leveled,” Kemper said. “I thought we played pretty emotional for a stretch of games. That stuff is improving.”
Marshall is led by junior guard Roshala Scott, who scored a career-best 29 points Thursday. Scott needs 31 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Junior guard Abby Beeman recorded her 601st career assist on Thursday and scored 19 points.
Southern Miss comes in on a three-game win streak, including a 75-68 triumph at Appalachian State Thursday.
Junior guard Dominic Davis, a pre-season all-league pick, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 17.7 points per game. She is second in the conference with 43 steals.
Melyia Grayson, a 6-foot-3 sophomore center, averages 12.2 points and a team-best 5.9 rebounds a game.
Southern Miss leads the series 16-11. Marshall won the last meeting, 72-55 on Jan. 1, 2022.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
