The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230120 muwomen 16.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Samantha LaFon (5) attempts a shot as the Herd takes on Troy during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s first trek through its new conference leads to a meeting with a familiar foe.

The Herd women’s basketball team (9-9 overall, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) entertains Southern Mississippi (13-5, 6-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Golden Eagles joined Marshall and Old Dominion in moving from Conference USA to the Sun Belt this season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you