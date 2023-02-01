The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221222_hds_muwomen
Buy Now

Marshall’s Samantha LaFon (5) goes in for a layup as the Marshall University women’s basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer |

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Four is the magic number for Marshall University’s women’s basketball team.

The Thundering Herd (12-9 overall, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference) will try for its fourth consecutive victory when it entertains Appalachian State (8-13, 4-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center. To defeat the Mountaineers, Marshall sophomore Samantha LaFon said the Herd will need to play well all four quarters.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you