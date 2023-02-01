HUNTINGTON — Four is the magic number for Marshall University’s women’s basketball team.
The Thundering Herd (12-9 overall, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference) will try for its fourth consecutive victory when it entertains Appalachian State (8-13, 4-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center. To defeat the Mountaineers, Marshall sophomore Samantha LaFon said the Herd will need to play well all four quarters.
“Our team realizes that we don’t have to wait until the fourth quarter,” said LaFon, a former Ironton High School star. “We’re a good team for 40 minutes. Once our team gets that confidence about us, it is really hard to stop us.”
Learning that has been a difficult task. Marshall has lost seven games by seven or fewer points, thanks in great part to one poor quarter. Without those bad 10-minute stretches, the Herd potentially could be 19-2.
“We need to get over that hump,” LaFon said. “We need to not put ourselves in a hole so early in the game.”
Marshall coach Tony Kemper said scaling that hump will be determined by defense.
“They need to have an understanding of who we are,” Kemper said. “We can’t show up, roll the ball out and expect talent to get us through there. We need to play good defense. It starts there. We need to be tougher.”
Marshall is tied for seventh in the 14-team conference. Appalachian State is tied with Georgia State for ninth.
“Appalachian State, Georgia State and Marshall all are thinking the same thing,” Kemper said. “We need to perform well to make moves ahead of the group we’re in. It comes down to who does it the best.”
The Herd is led by junior guard Roshala Scott, who averages 17.8 points and five rebounds per game. Junior guard Abby Beeman averages 13.6 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds a game.
The Mountaineers feature sophomore guard Emily Carver, who scores 12.6 points per contest. She’s the only Appalachian State player averaging double figures. Sophomore guard Zada Porter averages 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds. Porter is the daughter of former The Herald-Dispatch sports writer George Porter.
“App State is one of the most guard-heavy lineups in the league,” Kemper said. “We’ve seen a lot of post play, size and speed. App does it a little bit different. They played a lot of the game with us down there with five guards.”
Marshall defeated the Mountaineers 59-52 Dec. 31 in Boone, North Carolina. Scott scored 18 points and Mahogany Matthews added 14 for the Herd. Carver scored 11 to back Janay Sanders’ 16 for Appalachian State.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
