Marshall’s Roshala Scott (2) pushes up the floor against Wright State’s Taylor Johnson-Matthews (15) during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Friday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALDDISPATCH.COM.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall showed Wright State who was the boss.
The Thundering Herd (4-3) jumped to a 14-0 lead to set the tone in a 72-47 victory over the Raiders (1-7) Friday night in women’s college basketball in front of 747 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall led between 11 and 16 points from the 5:59 mark of the first quarter to 9:10 of the third before Wright State made a run within 44-35. Within 4:07, though, the Herd was back ahead by 18 and dominant the rest of the way.
“I thought we started really well, and that was important,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “They’re going through a rebuilding process. Coming out like that put them in a frame of mind that maybe they were going through it again.”
Kemper said he was impressed by how the Raiders battled back, but was pleased his team responded with a 12-0 run to put the game away. The streak started with a 3-pointer from Kia Sivils. Mahogany Matthews followed with a bucket inside, and Roshala Scott converted a 3-point play to make it 51-35. After Terah Harness scored, Samantha Lafon hit a free throw, and Abby Beeman swished a basket for a 56-35 lead that dashed Wright State’s comeback hopes.
“They got to nine, and we made a couple of big baskets to push it to 15,” Kemper said. “That was big. We needed to play well. The defensive effort was good, especially in the first half.”
Marshall leads the Sun Belt Conference in scoring defense. That’s unlikely to change after Friday’s performance in which the Raiders made 19 of 59 shots (32.2%).
The Herd has held five opponents to 47 points or fewer. Scott said that’s an identity of this team.
“It felt great to hold a team to 47 points,” Scott said. “That just shows how good a defensive team we are, and we’re getting better.”
Marshall was more physical than the Raiders, leading to a 48-28 rebounding advantage. Scott pulled down 11 to go with 10 points. Matthews scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Beeman finished with 16 points and nine boards.
Bryce Nixon led Wright State with 10 points. Former Fairland all-stater Emily Chapman scored four points and snagged three rebounds to go with one steal.
Marshall figures to receive a stiffer challenge at 11 a.m. Wednesday when it plays at South Florida. The Bulls are 8-2 and have topped 70 points six times.
Kemper said the Herd has plenty of room for improvement before heading to Tampa.
“We need to handle pressure better from the guard spot,” Kemper said. “That is something we have to handle better. We have to get organized better when we see it. That’s definitely a point of emphasis coming out of here.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
