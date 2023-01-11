HUNTINGTON — Marshall University women’s basketball players exchanged gifts at a Christmas party at coach Tony Kemper’s house three weeks ago, but the Thundering Herd leader saved one gift for this week.
“I have some slides of our team out in the world having fun,” Kemper said, drawing groans from his players at a team meeting.
Kemper showed video of walk-on freshman guard Peyton Ilderton dancing, drawing laughter from her teammates.
“I was just feeling happy that day, I guess,” Ilderton said.
Kemper then surprised the former Logan High School star.
“Our staff thought maybe you were excited because of this,” Kemper said before revealing a slide with Ilderton’s photo and “Congratulations Peyton, you’re on scholarship!!!”
Ilderton’s mouth flew open and her eyes grew wide before she began crying as her teammates shouted with joy, then hugged her. Ilderton’s expression quickly turned to a broad smile.
“It was definitely exciting,” Ilderton said. “When I came on my visit here, I thought I could compete for and earn a scholarship. It definitely feels great that not only do I believe in myself, but the coaches believe in me as well.”
Marshall (9-6 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) visits Coastal Carolina (6-9, 1-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday and Old Dominion (10-7, 2-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Thundering Herd come in on a two-game losing streak, having dropped league contests to James Madison, 74-67, and Georgia Southern, 83-80.
Ilderton said the losses were humbling and have inspired Marshall for this week’s games.
“Peyton said last week was humbling and that’s a fair assessment,” Kemper said. “Part of that is we played two really good teams. Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion are going through some of the same things.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
