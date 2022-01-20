HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball team jumped out quickly against FIU on Thursday night.
And, for the Thundering Herd, that was a good thing.
Marshall led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter but had to hold off a late surge under the FIU pressure in a 62-59 win over the Panthers in front of 610 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“Every win is a good win in league play,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “It doesn’t matter if it is ugly, pretty or what. We were pretty for quite a while in that game. I’ve got to do a better job of helping them stay aggressive.”
Marshall (10-5, 5-1 Conference USA) never trailed but had to sweat out the final minutes after only hitting two field goals in the final quarter.
Despite not being able to connect from the floor, the Herd had some big offensive rebounds from Brianah Ferby and C.C. Mays down the stretch to extend possessions and help drain the clock.
Marshall got 23 points from Savannah Wheeler, but Wheeler was kept without a field goal after the midway point of the third quarter as the Panthers (9-6, 1-3) made their run.
Kennedi Colclough, who finished with 12 points, had both of Marshall’s baskets in the final period. Colclough’s layup at the 2:28 mark ended a field goal drought of more than six minutes and helped steady things.
FIU’s pressure defense forced the Herd into tough shots, which led to opportunities on the other end as the Panthers made their run.
The Panthers trailed by 13 entering the final period but slowly clawed back into it, cutting the deficit to one possession on a 3-point play by Kyla Nelson with 45 seconds left.
Marshall was able to hit some free throws down the stretch to salt the game away and survive for its fifth win in six C-USA games.
Early in the third quarter, it seemed like Marshall would put the Panthers away easily as the Herd got through the FIU pressure and stayed in rhythm offensively.
Marshall went on an 11-2 run in the middle of the quarter that gave the Herd a 48-31 advantage before FIU started its trek back into the game.
The Herd jumped out to a 35-25 lead at halftime as Wheeler scored 17 of her 23 points prior to the break. For the game, Wheeler hit four of five attempts from 3-point range.
Marshall started the game on a 14-3 run as Aaliyah Dunham managed the FIU pressure and got the ball into the frontcourt quickly before settling things down.
Defensively, the Herd was able to do what it needed to slow the Panthers, who struggled prior to the 21-point final quarter.
Nelson, FIU’s leading scorer, was kept to three points through the first three quarters and finished with just eight.
Grace Hunter led the Panthers with 12 off the bench while Tanajah Hayes and Ariel Colon each added 11.
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday, hosting Florida Atlantic. The Herd defeated the Owls 66-51 earlier this season in Boca Raton, Florida.