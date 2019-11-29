Editor’s note: Due to Thanksgiving deadlines, this game did not finish in time for inclusion in Thursday’s edition
HUNTINGTON — Marshall coach Tony Kemper challenged his team in shootaround prior to Wednesday’s contest against Alderson-Broaddus.
Coming off a disappointing loss to Evansville, Kemper wanted to test his team’s resolve to play up to its own standards — not the level of competition.
Kemper felt his team did that on Wednesday night following an 85-41 win over the Battlers at Cam Henderson Center.
“It was a good win,” Kemper said. “There is not a person in that room that is happy with the week we just had.”
After the Battlers scored the game’s opening basket, Marshall ran off a 22-0 run to take control of the contest early.
While Kemper was happy with the effort, he also made sure to hold the team accountable when mistakes came up despite the lopsided score.
In the third quarter, a frustrated Kemper called a timeout following an Alderson-Broaddus drive into the lane in which four Marshall defenders failed to stop the ball.
Moments like those are teaching tools for Kemper as the team goes forward.
“I know this team can get a lot better and that we can play much better than the way we have played lately,” Kemper said.
Marshall (4-3) did get some positive results in the contest — most notably from the post as forward Lorelei Roper made her season debut. It was Roper’s first action since suffering a knee injury in March.
Roper immediately made a difference for the Herd, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Many newcomers also came up big in extended minutes. Junior Dazha Congleton joined freshmen Paige Shy and Alexis Johnson with nine points each. Congleton is a Huntington High grad while Shy was a product of Huntington St. Joe.
Freshman Savannah Wheeler led all scorers in the contest with 13 points while adding six assists. Taylor Pearson added 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Herd, who owned a 56-37 edge on the glass.
Marshall limited Alderson-Broaddus to just 25% from the floor.
The Herd returns to action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Indiana State.