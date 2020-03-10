FRISCO, Texas – Marshall University’s women’s basketball team has the distinction of kicking off tournament week for Conference USA.
The hope for the Thundering Herd is that it kicks off the Conference USA Women’s Basketball Tournament with a victory. Doing so will not be easy as Marshall’s women take on Southern Miss at noon on Wednesday in a matchup at the Ford Center at The Star.
One of Marshall’s road wins in Conference USA action came earlier this season when the Herd went into Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and handed Southern Miss an 80-65 loss in one of MU's top offensive performances of the season. Taylor Pearson led the way, hitting six 3-pointers and finishing with 21 points.
Pearson’s effort led four double-figure scorers for the Herd, who also saw Princess Clemons finish with 14 points while Savannah Wheeler and Kristen Mayo each added 12.
Southern Miss was not at full strength for the contest, however, as leading scorer Shonte Hailes did not play. Hailes leads the Golden Eagles with 15.5 points per game.
Alarie Mayze led the Golden Eagles with 19 points while Respect Leaphart, an All-Conference USA selection, added 16 in the loss.
As the teams get set to meet again, Marshall is looking for its first postseason win over the Golden Eagles, having lost both previous contests. Southern Miss, coached by Joye Lee-McNelis, won 60-58 in the 2006 quarterfinals and 64-56 in the 2009 semifinals.
McNelis will be coaching in her 25th Conference USA Tournament, having been with Southern Miss for 16 years and Memphis in the first nine seasons of the league.
Both teams go into the tournament looking to regroup after lopsided losses to end their regular season on Saturday.
Marshall (12-17, 7-11 Conference USA) dropped a 68-50 game to Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida, with the offense never really getting going.
Savannah Wheeler, who was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team on Monday, finished with 14 points for the Herd, which also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Pearson.
Southern Miss (15-14, 7-11 Conference USA) also limped home after suffering a 90-46 road defeat to UAB on Saturday.
The winner of Wednesday’s contest advances to take on top-seed Rice at noon on Thursday.