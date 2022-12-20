HUNTINGTON — Longtime Marshall University women's basketball fans probably can hear in their heads Laura Branigan's 1982 hit song "Gloria" blaring through the Cam Henderson Center speakers.
Chattanooga at Marshall women's basketball hearkens to the days when both college teams were Southern Conference powers in the 1980s. Coach Sharon Fanning led the Mocs to five consecutive titles with Judy Southard's then-Lady Herd on their heels.
The old rivals meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd comes in at 6-4, the Mocs 8-5. Marshall is coming off a 61-53 victory over St. Bonaventure. Herd coach Tony Kemper said his team will have to play better against Chattanooga.
"We have a huge game against a really good team in Chattanooga," Kemper said. "I know they're going to want to go into the (Christmas) break playing well, too, and it's going to be a tough, hard-fought game."
Kemper said his team lacked energy in the first half against the 3-9 Bonnies and fell behind by 13 points before rallying.
"It was a slog," Kemper said.
Marshall is led by senior Roshala Scott, who averages 7.4 points per game. Abby Beeman scores 12.6 per contest and Mahogany Matthews 11.4. Beeman pulls down a team-best 6.6 rebounds a game.
Yazz Wazeerud-Din leads the Mocs in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Raven Thompson scores 12.2 and Abbey Cornelius 11.5. Thompson grabs 7.9 rebounds per contest and Cornelius 7.0.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
