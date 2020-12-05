HUNTINGTON — Marshall is glad to take on any foe, but that it’s a familiar one makes it that much better.
The Thundering Herd (0-0) women entertain Radford (0-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cam Henderson Center. With COVID-19 having affected both programs, Marshall and the Highlanders are thankful to take the court together.
The teams have played 27 times, with the Herd holding a 15-12 edge, including a 65-63 victory on Nov. 9, 2012, the last time they met.
The Herd was scheduled to open with Morgan State on Dec. 1, but coronavirus problems led to the cancellation of that game.
Marshall is led by preseason All-Conference USA pick Savannah Wheeler, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard and former Boyd County High School star who averaged 13.4 points and 2.8 assists per game last season. Wheeler is joined in the backcourt by senior Kristen Mayo, who averaged 10.8 points per contest in 2019-2020.
Taylor Pearson, a 5-7 senior forward, scored 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. Junior Lorelei Roper and Kia Savils bring experience to a young squad. Kennedi Colclough, daughter of former Marshall football standout wide receiver LaVorn Colclough, is a graduate transfer from Stetson.
The rest of the Herd is young. Sophomores Paige Shy and Alexis Johnson are joined by redshirt freshman Christiana McLean, as well as true freshmen C.C. Mays, Ksenija Mitric and Sarah Liberatore.
Radford opened Nov. 25 with a 90-61 loss at North Carolina. Tina Lindenfeld, a 6-1 senior forward, led the Highlanders with 13 points in that game. Rachel LaLonde, a 6-1 sophomore forward, and 5-9 senior guard Ariel Williams combined for 21 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in their first starts as collegians. They are joined in the starting lineup by 6-5 sophomore center Taiye Johnson. Ashley Tudor, a 5-11 freshman guard, scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds against the Tar Heels.