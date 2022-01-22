HUNTINGTON -- Marshall women's basketball coach Tony Kemper knew that his 2021-22 team could be special.
On Saturday, the Thundering Herd showed exactly what makes them a notch above others that Kemper has had.
Marshall overcame a tough offensive afternoon by playing stellar defense, shutting out Florida Atlantic in the five-minute overtime session to earn a rugged 57-44 win over the Owls in front of 651 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
"It just never really clicked for us on the offensive end until overtime, but we played extremely hard all day," Kemper said. "We were very sound in what we were trying to do with FAU, and when it broke, it broke."
With the win, Marshall (11-5, 6-1 C-USA) is off to its best conference start since the 1988-89 season when the Herd started 7-0 as a member of the Southern Conference.
After the win, the players and coaches -- and Marshall President Brad Smith -- uncorked a big celebration in the locker room as they finished off a weekend sweep in league play and a season sweep of Florida Atlantic.
"I thought that was a pretty cool moment," Kemper said.
The game resembled Marshall's first meeting with the Owls in that it went down to the stretch run before the Herd ran away with things.
In overtime, Marshall took the game over from the jump as guard Brianah Ferby -- who was crucial in the win over FAU in Boca Raton, as well -- knocked down a step-back 3-pointer off a crossover to get things going.
After a pair of defensive stops, Marshall's Savannah Wheeler got into the paint for a tough layup that gave Marshall a five-point cushion.
Later, Wheeler got loose again on a drive, finishing past traffic with 1:31 left that produced an eight-point advantage and essentially put the game away as the Herd continued to get defensive stops.
Wheeler led the way with 18 points and added six rebounds as one of many major contributions the Herd received on Saturday.
Kennedi Colclough also finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while Ferby added 11 points in the win.
Other notables included C.C. Mays with seven points and eight rebounds off the bench and point guard Aaliyah Dunham finishing with six points, six rebounds and six assists.
"They are super-tough," Kemper said. "I'm really proud of them."
The end of regulation was exciting on both ends with five lead changes and two ties in the last 4:30.
Dunham hit one of two free throws with :07 left, but Marshall got the offensive rebound. However, the Herd turned the ball over to Florida Atlantic, which had a shot to win at the buzzer but could not connect.
Missed shots were the theme of the day with both teams struggling. Marshall finished at 30.7% shooting for the game while Florida Atlantic knocked down just 26.7% from the floor.
No matter the struggles, Marshall kept its energy on the defensive end.
"Overall, it was just stops," Wheeler said. "That's what won the game overall. We just locked in as a team."
The biggest difference in the game was rebounding, where Marshall owned a 49-39 advantage despite being severely undersized against the Owls.
The offensive woes led to a low-scoring first half that ended with a 3-pointer by Dunham at the horn that gave Marshall a 19-16 lead.
It was Marshall's lone field goal of the second quarter and one of four the Herd hit in the first half -- all 3-pointers. Still, the Herd led at the break and felt good about itself going into the locker room.
Florida Atlantic (4-13, 0-6 C-USA), which lost its eighth straight, was led by 13 points each from Rita Pleskevich and Janeta Rozentale, who also had 10 rebounds.