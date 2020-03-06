MIAMI — Life in Miami was certainly no paradise for Marshall University’s women’s basketball team Thursday night.
While the game was no day at the beach, the result felt like sunshine as Marshall earned a 59-57 overtime win over FIU to snap a three-game losing streak.
Lorelei Roper grabbed a rebound off a miss from Kristen Mayo and scored with 0.9 left to give Marshall the win in a seesaw affair.
FIU trailed for much of the night, but the Panthers made the pivotal plays down the stretch to force overtime. Jiselle Thomas converted a three-point play with 46 seconds left to tie the game at 52, which forced the overtime session. It was also Thomas who led FIU to a five-point possession earlier in the quarter, which swung the game’s momentum.
Thomas stole the ball from Marshall’s Taylor Pearson, which led to an and-1 opportunity for Chelsea Guimaraes, who missed the free throw, but FIU got the offensive rebound and Fujika Nimmo knocked down a 3-pointer to forge a 47-46 lead.
The sequence could have demoralized the Thundering Herd, but Khadaijia Brooks came back and answered Nimmo’s 3-pointer before Taylor Pearson added a layup to restore order for the Herd and set up the battle to the end of regulation.
Brooks led Marshall (12-16, 7-10 C-USA) with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Mayo scored 11 points and Pearson added 10.
Early in the second half, it appeared the Herd may pull away from FIU en route to an easy road win.
Marshall used the momentum of a late first-half swing to push its lead to double-digits early in the third quarter, but its offense went scoreless for more than five minutes as FIU found its range from the outside to go on a 9-0 run that brought the Panthers back within 34-31.
FIU missed all 12 of its first-half 3-point attempts, but Nimmo connected for a pair in the third quarter and Bre’Osha Scott added another during the extended run.
The Herd did not have a field goal for the final 8:11 of the third quarter, but still managed to maintain its lead, based on its strong defense. Marshall shot just 33 percent.
Kristen Mayo ended the field goal drought with 8:34 left, which ended a stretch of 9:37 without a field goal.
Marshall took a 26-20 lead into the locker room after a strong end to the first half that saw Ashley Saintigene make a block on one end and the Herd get three chances at the rim before Brooks put in a basket with four seconds left to give the Herd its largest lead to that point.
Saintigene made her return to the lineup after missing extended time due to an injury. The senior center adds a shot-blocking element to the Herd defense, which will be crucial heading into the Conference USA tournament next week in Frisco, Texas.
Despite going to overtime, the Herd trailed for less than two minutes total.
Nimmo led FIU (5-23, 2-15 C-USA) with 17 points while Thomas added 15. Guimaraes added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Marshall wraps up its regular season at 2 p.m. on Saturday when it takes on Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida.