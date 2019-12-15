HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball team gets to test its growth on Sunday afternoon when the team travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers at 2 p.m. at Rutgers Athletic Center.
The road trip is a daunting one for the Herd women, who go against a team in the Scarlet Knights that is 9-1 overall and receiving votes in both the Associated Press Poll and USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll.
Marshall (5-4) is looking to get back into the win column following an 82-69 home loss to Bowling Green on Dec. 7, but will have its hands full with a Rutgers team that has predicated its success on the defensive side of the ball.
Only two opponents of the Scarlet Knights have eclipsed 60 points in a contest. Arella Guirantes leads Rutgers with 19 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while Tekia Mack is chipping in with 15.1 points per game.
Marshall has featured a balanced scoring attack, led by freshman Savannah Wheeler, who is averaging 13.2 points per game. Junior guard Kristen Mayo is next with 12.3 points per game while Khadaijia Brooks and Taylor Pearson are each at 10 points and six rebounds per game.
This contest features two of the country’s best teams in field goal percentage defense. Rutgers is seventh nationally, allowing opponents to hit just 31 percent of shots while Marshall is 18th at 33.5 percent.