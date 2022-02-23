HUNTINGTON -- Marshall women's basketball coach Tony Kemper might opt for a different playlist for pregame music for Thursday's contest with Middle Tennessee.
Some of the selections may include Elvis Presley or even some Jerry Lee Lewis.
That's because Kemper wants to keep the game as '50s as possible when facing the Blue Raiders at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.
Of Middle Tennessee's five losses on the season, four have come with the game featuring scores in the 50s.
Keeping Middle Tennessee's talented offense contained is no easy task, as Kemper pointed out on Wednesday.
"You'd better get a stiff upper lip and you'd better get after it individually because I think that's what it's going to take," Kemper said. "We're going to have to have better individual performances to figure out a way to hold them down, to a certain degree."
In the last meeting, Middle Tennessee used a 16-0 run that started late in the first quarter to turn an 11-all tie into a rout as Marshall's offense struggled to get anything going on either end.
Marshall (13-11 overall, 8-7 Conference USA) shot just 25% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range in the 39-point loss. Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders (19-5, 11-3) got every shot they wanted and cashed in consistently on the offensive end.
"At their place, obviously, we probably had our worst effort of the year and we're trying to respond from that," Kemper said.
To put in perspective how far off the performance was for the Herd, Marshall's next biggest loss on the season was Saturday's 18-point loss to East Division-leading Charlotte on the road.
It is all part of a stretch in which the Herd plays three of the East Division's top teams over the final five games to end the regular season prior to the C-USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.
Of those teams, Middle Tennessee may be the toughest for the Herd.
Middle Tennessee's five losses on the season have come in this fashion: a two-point loss, two one-point losses and two overtime losses, the greatest deficit of which was four points.
Getting back to the original point, however, four of those five losses -- including all three C-USA losses -- have come in games in which the opposition kept the game in the 50s: a 56-55 loss at UTEP, a 56-54 overtime loss to FIU and a 58-56 loss to Old Dominion.
All three of those league losses were road losses, meaning the Herd needs to play the crowd and confines of Cam Henderson Center to its favor on Thursday.
Kemper said his team is excited about the opportunity to get the Blue Raiders in Huntington to atone for its lopsided loss earlier this season.
"We've got to have a better effort than we did down there, that's no secret," Kemper said. "Our team, typically, over the years when given the opportunity to bounce back, they've done a good job of that."
On Thursday, Kemper and the Marshall program will be participating in Rising Coaches Equality Night, which was an effort spearheaded by director of basketball operations Rudy Evans.
"Our team will be wearing black and then our coaching staff will wear black and we'll have an 'Equality' equal sign lapel pin on as well," Kemper said. "We will be taking part in that on Thursday and I'm proud of our program for being a part of that."