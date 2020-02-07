HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Marshall University women’s basketball team outscored Southern Mississippi 27-18 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Conference USA victory Thursday night at Reed Green Coliseum.
Marshall started quickly, leading 21-8 after the first quarter and built its advantage to as many as 14 points before settling for a 44-32 halftime lead.
The Eagles rallied within 48-42 with 4:58 left in the third quarter, which ended with the Thundering Herd (9-12 overall, 4-6 C-USA) ahead 53-47.
Junior guard Kristen Mayo, scoreless through three quarters, scored five points early in the fourth period and finished with 12 to help push Marshall to a 62-55 lead. From that point, the Herd went on a 17-8 run to finish the contest.
Taylor Pearson led Marshall with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Princess Clemons scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Savannah Wheeler scored 21 points, 10 at the free throw line, and added five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Alarie Mayze paced Southern Mississippi with 19 points, Respect Leaphart scored 16 points and snatched a game-high nine rebounds. Kelsey Jones chipped in 10 points.
The Eagles (11-10, 3-7) missed all-league selection Shonte Hailes, who missed the game with an injury. Hailes averages 16.8 points per game.
MARSHALL 21 23 9 27 — 80: Clemons 14, Pearson 21, Brooks 8, Mayo 12, Wheeler 12, Sivils 5, Shy 6, Roper 2. Totals: 25-56 11-29 19-30 80.
SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 8 24 15 18 — 65: Mayze 19, Leaphart 16, Landing 4, Kennedy 6, Almond 4, Gibbs 6, Jones 10. Totals: 28-60 5-17 4-10 65.
Rebounds: MU 33 (Clemons 8); USM 41 (Leaphart 9). Assists: MU 17 (Wheeler 5, Sivils 5); USM 14 (Mayze 4, Almond 4). Steals: MU 12 (Brooks 4); USM 4 (Leaphart 2). Blocked shots: MU 1 (Wheeler); USM 6 (Landing 4). Turnovers: MU 11, USM 18.