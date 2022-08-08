HUNTINGTON — Heading into his sixth season as the Marshall women’s basketball coach, Tony Kemper wants to see the offense take a step forward.
But to accomplish that, he’ll have to get out of his own comfort zone as he guides a new-look roster through their first offseason together.
“We’re trying to switch a little bit of what we do on the offensive end,” Kemper after a recent practice. “We haven’t put a lot in yet but we’re trying to learn how to play and a different way to coach on the offensive end as well.”
Prior to the 2021-2022 season, the Marshall offense had been on a three year decline in the number of points it averaged per contest. In 2018-19, which was Kemper’s second as the head coach, the team averaged 67.3 points-per-game, a number that fell by nearly five the following year (62.9) in 2019-2020 and then in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season the team only averaged 60.1 ppg.
“It’s a challenge. Anytime you’ve done the same, done the same and done the same again, we all should be evaluating how it’s going,” Kemper said, referring to his long tenure with the basketball program dating back to when he joined the team ahead of the 2012 season as an assistant on Matt Daniel’s staff.
In that evaluation, he determined the offense had to be more efficient, though the defense managed to keep them in a lot of games.
“Defensively a year ago we held a lot of teams in the 50s and some nights it was just really hard to score and so we have to looks at things and figure out how we can improve as a team,” Kemper said.
Though the offensive scoring averages have fluctuated, one thing has remained consistent and that’s the defensive effort often mirrors the offensive numbers. The number of points scored by Marshall opponents has dropped, on average, by between two and three points each season, with a 60 ppg mark in 2021-22, three less than Marshall was managing to score.
That led to the team’s first winning record since the 2018-19 season when they finished 17-15 overall including double digit wins in Conference USA. Marshall won 15 games a year ago, ten of those being conference matchups.
Alongside the defense, the offense did take a step forward last season, averaging 63.6 points a game but Kemper is looking for that margin between average points scored and points allowed to be larger for the coming season.
“There’s quite a bit right on the defensive end so we’ll try and run that back and find what we can do to improve and make it a little bit easier to score on offense and we’re trying to do that right now,” Kemper said.
That might be easier said than done with ten new faces on the roster from last year to now, which included the exit of the Herd’s top four leading scorers, three of which graduated and one, Conference USA’s women’s basketball scoring leader Savannah Wheeler, who transferred from Marshall to Middle Tennessee State after last season.
“I like this group’s talent level and I like their energy at this point in time. I think there is a lot of people out there that have good days,” Kemper said. “They’re learning and we’re learning to a certain degree and we’re going through that process together.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.