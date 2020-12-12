HUNTINGTON — For the second time in the last month, Marshall’s women’s basketball team has been forced to the sidelines due to COVID-19.
On Saturday morning, Marshall announced that the team’s final two non-conference games had been canceled.
“(Marshall) has paused all team-related activities due to COVID-19 related issues and resulting contact tracing. (Marshall’s) Sunday game at St. Bonaventure and Thursday tilt with Morehead State has been cancelled,” said a post to the team’s Twitter feed.
The latest cancellations mean that three of Marshall’s five scheduled non-conference contests for the 2020-21 season fell by the wayside.
Marshall’s opener against Morgan State was canceled by the Bears and shortly after, the Herd was forced to take two weeks off due to contact tracing after a positive within the program.
Thursday’s game against Morehead State was slated to be the Herd’s final game until the Conference USA opener against Louisiana Tech on Jan. 1 in Huntington.
It is not certain at this point whether the Herd will try to add a game following Christmas in an effort to get in a game prior to the start of conference season.
Should the Herd choose not to do so, Marshall would go 23 days between games with its last effort being the loss on Wednesday to No. 9 Kentucky.