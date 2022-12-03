The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221116 mu women 09.jpg
Marshall’s Roshala Scott (2) puts up a shot as the Herd takes on W.Va. Wesleyan during an NCAA women’s basketball game Nov. 15 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team returns to action after a seven-day break in between contests, looking to end a two-game skid when Davis and Elkins comes to town Sunday at 1 p.m.

After jumping out to a 3-1 start this season, the Herd suffered a loss in the final game at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic in Savannah, Georgia, and then returned home and fell to Duquesne, 77-72, falling just short of a comeback.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

