HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s basketball team returns to action after a seven-day break in between contests, looking to end a two-game skid when Davis and Elkins comes to town Sunday at 1 p.m.
After jumping out to a 3-1 start this season, the Herd suffered a loss in the final game at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic in Savannah, Georgia, and then returned home and fell to Duquesne, 77-72, falling just short of a comeback.
In Savannah, they played three games in three days and had a short break before their matchup with the Dukes. The extended break, head coach Tony Kemper said, came at a good time.
“I think we needed a break after playing several games in a row without a lot of break,” Kemper added. “It was good to kind of take a deep breath and be able to watch a little bit more film on what we saw about us and hopefully learn from it.”
To snap a two-game skid, Kemper said the team will have to be more steady in its approach than it has been in recent games.
“I think we have to learn that as a group. We have to stay steady with what the plan is when (the opponent) has players that jump up and have good games,” Kemper said.
Tess Myers and Megan McConnell each scored in double figures to help pace the Dukes to an early lead. McConnell added nine rebounds and six steals that kept Marshall out of sync.
“That’s going to happen,” Kemper added. “Our message has been if we would’ve stayed steadier, they would’ve scored the ball because they had a pretty good offensive night, especially her, but they would’ve ended up with 70 and not 77, which changes the outcome of games.”
Roshala Scott leads the team in scoring with just over 17 points per game and as Shepherd University transfer Abby Beeman settles in to life at the Division 1 level, her play is leveling out. Both scored 23 against Duquesne, and Beeman leads the team in rebounds and assists through six games.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say there were some difficulties early on and getting my feet set,” Beeman said, “but my teammates and the coaching staff have done a good job of putting me in position to succeed.”
Davis and Elkins enters the contest with a 1-7 overall record, and Sunday will be its second game in as many days after playing at West Liberty Saturday evening.
Taylor Smith paces the Senators with nearly 14 points per game, and freshman guard Elli Wilkerson is shooting a scorching 55% from the floor this season to aid the offense.
Marshall and Davis and Elkins have met just once previously, an 86-72 win for the Herd on New Year’s Eve in 2013.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
