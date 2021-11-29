HUNTINGTON - Marshall women's basketball coach Tony Kemper was looking forward to getting back to action after a pair of tough losses last week.
Now, Kemper and his team will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court.
On Monday evening, Wright State canceled Tuesday's scheduled game with the Thundering Herd due to COVID-19 issues within the Raiders' program.
It was one of three games that Wright State called off on Monday. The others were Horizon League contests against Purdue-Fort Wayne and Cleveland State, which were determined to be forfeits due to Horizon League rules.
As of now, the game with Marshall is just being labeled a cancellation. It is not yet known whether it will also be a forfeit.
Marshall (3-2) was coming off a pair of road losses to Big Ten foes Purdue and Michigan State last week. The Thundering Herd was competitive in both games, falling by 10 to each team while having the opportunities late to win both.
On Sunday, the Herd actually led Michigan State, 69-67, with under five minutes to play before mental mistakes cost them in an 85-75 loss to the Spartans.
Currently, Marshall's next scheduled game is a home game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Coppin State at Cam Henderson Center. It is not yet known whether the Herd will look to replace Wright State with an opponent before then.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
