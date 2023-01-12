CONWAY, S.C. – For the second consecutive game, Marshall University's women's basketball team fell behind big and saw a fierce rally fall just short.
The Thundering Herd (9-7 overall, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) outscored Coastal Carolina 27-14 in the fourth quarter of a 65-61 loss Thursday at the HTC Center.
The Chanticleers (7-9, 2-3) made key free throws down the stretch to hold on.
"It was not the night we wanted," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. "Obviously, we started really slow and that's something we have to figure out. We didn't have a lot of fight in the first half. I was proud that they figured out how to center themselves and they did dig back pretty strong, but that's not good enough. We can't get down like we keep doing."
The Herd trailed by as many as 23 points, just as it did Saturday in an 83-80 loss to Georgia Southern. Marshall, though, rallied within four on a jumper by Abby Beeman with 1:01 remaining.
Beeman led Marshall with 15 points and seven rebounds. Roshala Scott chipped in 11 points and Shanniah Wright a career-high 10. Wright also grabbed seven rebounds.
"She's playing really well and earning more time," Kemper said of Wright. "She was a big spark tonight (in the comeback) and she had some really tough baskets in there."
Coastal Carolina won despite scoring just three points off the bench. Aja Blount led the Chanticleers with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Marshall returns to action at 4 p.m. vs. Old Dominion at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
