AKRON, Ohio — Marshall’s women’s soccer team continued its upward trend under head coach Michael Swan on Sunday afternoon.
Marshall earned its second consecutive road victory, netting a pair of goals in the first half to defeat Akron, 2-0.
It was the Marshall women’s soccer team’s first-ever shutout victory under Swan.
The effort continued a successful trip to Ohio for the Herd, who got its first win of 2021 with a 2-1 win over Youngstown State on Thursday.
“We couldn’t be happier with how we played these last two games on the road,” Swan said. “We were fantastic making sure we were limiting our opponents’ chances and, at the same time, maximizing ours.”
Marshall (2-3-1) was the aggressor in the match, out-shooting Akron (0-5) in the match, 17-8. That included a 10-3 edge in the second half, even as the Zips pressed forward looking to come back from a two-goal deficit.
The Herd took the early lead in the match on a header by Cassidy Bell, which came off a cross from Abi Hugh in the 8th minute.
The lead stood there until the 40th minute when Kat Gonzalez converted a penalty kick following a foul in the box.
Marshall goalkeepers Mira Pastoft and Courtney McVicker combined on the shut-out — the team’s first since Sept. 29, 2019. Pastoft made one save in the first half while McVicker stopped all three shots on frame in the second half.
After starting the season with three losses, Marshall is 2-0-1 in its last three matches as it returns home to face Radford at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“I can’t wait to get back to campus, to Huntington and get the Herd faithful out there Thursday and Sunday to support us.”
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.