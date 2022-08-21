HUNTINGTON - So far in 2022, deuces have been wild for Marshall's women's soccer team.
For the second straight match, Marshall's women earned a 2-2 draw - this time, getting the tie with Akron, who visited Hoops Family Field on Sunday afternoon.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON - So far in 2022, deuces have been wild for Marshall's women's soccer team.
For the second straight match, Marshall's women earned a 2-2 draw - this time, getting the tie with Akron, who visited Hoops Family Field on Sunday afternoon.
Marshall led 2-1 in the second half after Luiza Travassos scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to give the Thundering Herd the advantage.
That lead would not remain, however, as Akron's Emma King scored on a feed from Caitlin Bruni with under four minutes remaining in regulation to knot the game at 2.
From there, the sides would stay square throughout the overtime sessions, resulting in the draw.
Akron's late goal was its second of such variety in the match.
The Zips' Morgan Pentz scored an unassisted goal in the final minute of the first half to give Akron (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead as the teams went into the locker room.
However, Marshall changed that early in the second half when Morgan White scored her second goal of the season on a feed from Makai Laguines in the 54th minute to knot things up before Travassos gave the Herd the lead just 11 minutes later.
Marshall (0-0-2) out-shot the Zips, 16-11, in the match, but Akron goalkeeper Penelope Cuirinier was up to the task, making five saves in the match.
Marshall got two saves from keeper Mira Pastoft in the first half.
The Herd women's soccer team returns to action at 4 p.m. on Thursday against Morehead State in the first game of a women's-men's doubleheader at Hoops Family Field.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.