HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s soccer team put together one of its more complete performances of the season on Thursday night, according to head coach Michael Swan.
Unfortunately for the Herd, that performance came up just short as Marshall fell 2-1 to Western Kentucky in overtime at Hoops Family Field.
“I thought it was an outstanding performance from the goalkeeper all the way through the team, including the players on the sideline,” Swan said following the match. “We just took the C-USA East Division champions to overtime.”
The game-winner for Western Kentucky (6-1-0, 1-0-0 C-USA) came just 23 seconds into overtime when Brina Micheels crossed a ball, which Sophia Fondren headed home into the right corner of the net.
It came after a flurry in which both teams had chances late to win it.
With the match tied at 1, Marshall goalkeeper Mira Pastoft saved an attempt by WKU’s Mackenzie Crittenberger.
Less than one minute later, Marshall’s Cassidy Bell fired a shot that forced WKU keeper Alexis Bach to save.
Marshall (3-5-1, 0-1 C-USA) took a 1-0 lead in the match in the 55th minute when Morgan White dribbled into the box and found Meg Jarvis, who scored her third goal in the last two matches.
That lead held until the 82nd minute when Crittenberger took a shot from outside the box that deflected off Pastoft and found the net.
Despite the loss, Swan was pleased with the effort against Western Kentucky, who was receiving votes in the polls coming into the match.
Marshall returns to action at 2 p.m. on Sunday when the team travels to face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss.
