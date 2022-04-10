Marshall’s Alyssa Hardin (28) moves the ball up center field past Virginia Tech’s Avery Tharrington (7) as the Marshall women’s soccer team takes on Virginia Tech in an abbreviated exhibition match on Sunday at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — For the Marshall women’s soccer team, Sunday was about growth, not necessarily wins.
The Thundering Herd played two abbreviated exhibition matches, against Virginia Tech and Ohio, and ultimately lost both, but the end goal was to uncover the strengths and the weaknesses of the 2022 roster.
“It’s a young team we’ve put together and we’re trying to figure out what’s our best lineup, what’s our best formation, what’s the best way to move forward,” head coach Michael Swan said.
In a round-robin setup, Marshall opened the day with a 50-minute scrimmage against the Hokies. Virginia Tech then played a 60-minute scrimmage against Ohio, and the Bobcats turned around and played the Herd in a 60-minute scrimmage to wrap up Sunday’s action.
Swan spoke highly of both programs that made their way to Hoops Family Field Sunday afternoon, two quality opponents he said will help Marshall develop before the matches count in the Fall.
“We’ve got to face the best teams in our region to be able to compete,” Swan said. “The first thing is to shape ourselves in a way that’s hard to break down and aside from some silly errors, we did quite well (today).
The Herd fell 2-0 to the Hokies, who used a pair of goals from Tori Powell and Makenzie Graham to surge past the Herd in the shortened scrimmage. In the second scrimmage, Meg Jarvis’ first-half goal off a header gave Marshall the early advantage but the Herd allowed two second-half goals, falling 2-1 to Ohio.
Marshall was without graduate senior Kat Gonzalez Sunday, as she was called up to play with World Cup qualifying matches with the Dominican Republic National Team early last week.
“You have to be creative with what we’re allowed to do in the Spring so playing two games, or two halves against two good teams where you can put out a different lineup or show a different shape against Ohio, it helps,” Swan said.
It was the Herd’s fourth and fifth exhibition matches of the spring season, which will come to a close Wednesday with a home match against Concord University. The match begins at 7 p.m.
The matches won’t count against the Herd when the regular season comes around in the fall, and entering his third season with the Herd, Swan said the important thing in the offseason is to remain competitive and grow both individually and as a team.
“If they can do that this spring they’ve got a lot of things to look forward to,” Swan said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
