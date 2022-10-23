The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s soccer team notched its biggest win of the season on Sunday against one of the Sun Belt’s top programs.

Marshall (3-8-5, 2-4-3 Sun Belt) tallied three second-half goals to earn a 4-1 win over Texas State on Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

