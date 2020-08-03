HUNTINGTON — When Marshall's football team took the field for Friday's first practice of the 2020 preseason, there were a wealth of number changes among returnees.
Yet none had as much meaning as the change for Marshall sophomore wide receiver Broc Thompson.
Thompson, who wore No. 88 last season, switched to No. 13 for 2020 in honor of his brother, Cade, who was diagnosed with cancer in mid-July.
For Thompson, wearing that number means that as he goes to battle each day with the Thundering Herd, Cade is with him on that field.
"I was actually going to keep 88, but I wanted to switch for him," Thompson said. "I told him, from here on out, everything I do is for him."
Cade Thompson's diagnosis came one day before Marshall entered its second phase of summer access, which involved walk-throughs with a football. Instead of taking part in the second portion of the summer period, Thompson traveled back to Indianapolis to be with his family as his little brother started chemotherapy. Broc Thompson returned from Indianapolis in time to self-isolate before the start of fall camp due to COVID-19 implications.
His first day back on the field was Friday and, as usual, sports provided a good remedy for his worries.
"When problems occur, we use sports a lot," Thompson said. "It brings us together as a family."
Sports are the centerpiece for the well-accomplished Thompson family. His father, Ryan, played all or part of nine seasons in Major League Baseball and won a World Series with the New York Yankees. His brother, Trevor, was the starting center for Ohio State's basketball team before moving on to a professional basketball career in Europe. Broc Thompson was a standout receiver at Ben Davis High School, one of the top programs in Indiana, and is now one of Marshall's top returning receivers.
Even with that strong pedigree, Ryan and Broc Thompson said in 2019 that Cade may be the family's best athlete. And the hope is that, following treatment, he gets to resume his passion.
For now, athletics are on hold as Cade battles an opponent no teenage kid, nor their parents are ever prepared to battle.
"It's tough, man," Thompson said. "He's 15 and got diagnosed with cancer. There's a 75 percent chance of living. It's all about — right now — just giving it to God and just surrounding him with love."
With sports being a coping mechanism for the family, Broc Thompson said he's doing everything he can to keep Cade close to the game during his battle. That includes sending him video cut-ups from Marshall practice that they discuss over the phone.
"I just try to motivate him as much as possible — just try to put a smile on his face," Thompson said. "I call him every day — three times, four times a day — and I play video games with him as much and give him whatever he wants.
"I just try to keep his head on because it's easy for 15-year-olds to get discouraged. He's emotional and he's very young."
Cade's battle is one the entire Marshall family has embraced with players showing support for Cade on social media with the hashtag #CantBeatCade. Wide receivers coach Dallas Baker is making sure that Cade is remembered each day Broc takes the field.
As Thompson spoke about his brother following Saturday's drills, Baker walked by the interview with a distinct message for those within ear shot.
"He's got a chip on his shoulder," Baker said while never breaking stride. "That man's got a chip on his shoulder."
Thompson knows what it is like to be a kid dealing with health issues. It is something he's done his entire life. At 6 months old, Thompson was diagnosed with alopecia areata — a disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles. Thompson has gone through the mental struggles with disease and he wants to use his experience to be the best role model that he can be for Cade in dealing with adversity.
Given the national health crisis going on with COVID-19, his brother's diagnosis also magnified the need for Thompson to follow all protocols and ensure that nothing done could hinder himself or those around him that he loves.
"When he was diagnosed with cancer, it gave me a whole new perspective on life, period," Thompson said. "Nothing is guaranteed — the next second, the next minute, the next hour. Nothing on this Earth is guaranteed, so you've got to cherish every moment."