HUNTINGTON — On Sunday afternoon, Marshall coach Charles Huff had one simple message for the more than 300 participants at the Herd’s One-Day Camp — one of four the team hosted in June.
That message was pretty clear: You get what you put in.
It’s a motto that Huff lives by — one that helped lead him to Marshall as the head coach.
Given the NCAA’s allowance for camps in June due to the re-opening of recruiting after a 15-month COVID-19 shutdown, perhaps no one knows more about getting what you put in than Huff and his staff.
Huff and the recruiting department for Marshall have put in overtime this month with expansive official visits on campus, followed by the four One-Day camps on Sundays that have helped pack in a year’s worth of recruiting into one calendar month.
“Obviously, when we got here, recruiting was big,” Huff said. “It’s something we take very seriously. It’s the lifeline of your program.”
The reward has been a 2022 recruiting class that has seen 13 verbal commitments, including nine this week during a strong recruiting blitz to end the June period.
Instead of being ready for that grind to come to a close as the calendar turns this week, Huff took a different stance.
“I’d like to start June over,” Huff laughed.
On Sunday, the final One-Day camp saw Huff’s staff focus on the little things, from technical skills such as footwork and hand placement to the mental skills such as overcoming adversity and a positive attitude.
Huff knows that not all campers will move on to a career with the Herd, but that didn’t keep him from wanting to impact their path in some way as they left Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
That’s why his message was geared toward their future, whether as student-athletes or, perhaps, as prospective students.
“The one thing about Marshall is that it’s a special place, but you’ve got to see it,” Huff said. “Any time we get people the opportunity to see Marshall, they always say, ‘I was blown away.’ I think that’s what these four camps have been able to do for a lot of kids. Some of them will play at Marshall, some of them won’t, but this experience in getting to see Marshall will help them be life-long fans.”
Huff was pleased that all four of his one-day camps — each Sunday during June — garnered attention with 300-plus campers on site.
“We got a chance to see a lot of in-state talent, a lot of radius talent, as we call it,” Huff said. “(It’s) phenomenal to get these kids here to see Marshall University. You think 300 kids coming to camp here, they go downtown to eat at Pullman Square and they’re helping the community.”
Huff said the month of June brought a sense of normalcy that has escaped over the last 15 months since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
For all involved — Huff, his staff, prospective student-athletes or parents, it was a good return to the past.
“We’re getting a chance to see and evaluate talent,” Huff said. “I think, coming out of the pandemic, it’s a good sign for things to come.”
Marshall opens fall preseason camp on Aug. 5 in anticipation of the Sept. 4 season-opener at Navy.