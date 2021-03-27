HUNTINGTON — Given the scheme change on offense, the pre-practice conditioning and stretching periods for Marshall’s wide receiving corps may take on a greater importance in 2021.
Under head coach Charles Huff, the Thundering Herd is going to stretch the field, challenging the opposition on the back end and taking plenty of shots downfield.
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey — the lone holdover from the on-field staff of former coach Doc Holliday — is in charge of implementing that scheme.
“The change is going to be the philosophy of Coach Huff and the vision of Coach Huff, and that’s our job as assistant coaches to push that vision,” Cramsey said. “What you guys are going to see when we step on the field against Navy is what we’re going to be practicing every single day — stretching the field vertically, using our athletes and playing the game that way.”
For Marshall’s offense, that creates a greater emphasis on the wide receiver position, which brings back several talented pieces and plenty of experience for the 2021 season.
Those wide receivers will be called on to shoulder a greater portion of the offensive load this season, which Huff outlined in speaking prior to the start of spring drills.
“If Grant Wells does a really good job this spring, but there’s no wide-out that takes a step forward, are we going to be a really good football program? Probably not,” Huff said.
Last season, Marshall had some deep targets, but much of the passing game was predicated on intermediate routes.
Now, guys like Corey Gammage, Talik Keaton and Willie Johnson get the opportunity to get downfield.
In addition to the targets out wide, the new offense also should highlight the versatility of Xavier Gaines, who can line up at a tight end spot, in the slot or out wide.
Gammage led Marshall with 35 catches for 409 yards, but Gaines was second with 28 catches for 404 yards. Both had four touchdowns.
Those numbers are likely to expand in 2021.
“You can see it in their excitement,” Cramsey said. “We all know they are a talented group and we’re going to be able to see them do some different things this season and this spring.”
There will be no one player who is target-centric, either.
The goal of the offense is to get as many players involved as possible, which Cramsey highlighted as an aspect that keeps everyone excited to hit the field each day.
“They are excited about spreading the ball around the field and it’s a new beginning on what we want to do and what we like to do,” Cramsey said. “The up-tempo stuff is exciting for everybody.”
Huff said the goal is to learn each day and build up to the regular season opener against Navy on Sept. 4.
“What I told those guys is that we’re just trying to get a little bit better each day,” Huff said. “It’s not just about being better than you were yesterday. It’s about building off of the foundation that we’re laying out for you.”