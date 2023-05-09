The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230217 mu hoops 23.jpg
Marshall's Andrew Taylor (0) cuts across the court as the Herd takes on Georgia Southern during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall men's basketball team already had big shoes to fill, but they got bigger Monday evening when senior guard Andrew Taylor announced he would be entering the transfer portal. 

Taylor helped the Herd to a 24-7 record last season but is the third piece from the starting five that will not return for next year, following the graduation of Taevion Kinsey and transfer of Micah Handlogten.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

