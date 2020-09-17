HUNTINGTON - Marshall long snapper Zach Appio walked into practice in early September ready to take notes on what goals needed to be accomplished on special teams.
At the time, it seemed like a normal meeting session with lots of details because that's what Marshall head coach Doc Holliday demands of his special teams units.
However, the Normal, Illinois, native quickly learned it was anything but a normal special teams meeting.
As Marshall's staff was going over directions and speaking about everyone doing their job properly on the big screen, a bright green screen popped up that said words Appio wasn't sure he'd ever hear or see.
Those words?
"ZACH APPIO CONGRATS! YOU'RE ON SCHOLARSHIP," the screen said with Appio's picture beside it.
It actually took Appio a moment to come to grips with the message on the screen. As it stayed on-screen, the lights came on and Appio was consumed by two things: his teammates congratulating him and his own emotions as the time he'd put into the program came full circle.
"When it popped up on the screen, the emotions just flooded me," Appio said. "I just became numb and didn't know what to do. I just crumbled into my hands and everybody just started celebrating. It was hard to even talk."
Appio's journey to a scholarship was not an easy one due to what he's gone through while in the Thundering Herd's program. By the time Appio arrived at Marshall, the Herd had one of Conference USA's best long snappers in Matthew Beardall, who was a fixture for postseason awards during his four years with the Herd.
In the two years that Beardall was on campus with Appio, Beardall was a Conference USA first-team selection.
Instead of seeing Beardall's success as a deterrent toward his own playing time, Appio utilized Beardall's grasp of long snapping and tried to hone his skills. For Appio, the bond with Beardall proved beneficial as Appio said he enjoyed his best camp of long snapping this preseason before getting the coveted scholarship.
It wasn't soon after the scholarship was awarded that he heard from Beardall, either.
"He knew how hard I was working even when he was here," Appio said. "We've kept up communication even after he left, so it was great to have his kind words come through whenever he found out the news."
Appio's success is paramount to all facets of the special teams game in 2020. Not only will he serve as Robert LeFevre's new deep long snapper for punts, but he's also the long snapper for field goals and extra points, which has an entirely new starting operation in 2020.
LeFevre is the new holder while left-footer Shane Ciucci is the kicker, meaning Appio's precision is paramount for the timing of kicks to be proper in all areas.
Marshall's first game ended with a 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky in which the Herd never punted, so his first in-game punt snap could come on Saturday against No. 23 Appalachian State.
Appio would be just fine if it didn't, though, a la the Eastern Kentucky game.
"I definitely want to get one, but when your offense is doing that well, you'll take the field goal snaps," Appio said.
In Holliday's system, the third phase is one that he wishes to win each week, and that added emphasis is something Appio takes great pride in - even if it does come with its own pressure.
"Obviously, he puts a big emphasis even before you come in here that special teams is a big deal, but I think being in here, being in the system gave me that confidence to not worry about putting that much pressure on myself," Appio said.
As a long snapper, speed and accuracy are paramount. While it took Appio a while to perfect this particular target, he couldn't have been happier to snap up his scholarship. The celebration is over, however, as the Herd hosts No. 23 Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.
Now, it's back to business as normal for the scholarship long snapper from Normal.