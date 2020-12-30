HUNTINGTON — For the second time this week, Marshall football celebrated one of its players being named an All-American.
On Wednesday, Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett was named as a Second-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
Beckett joins offensive lineman Cain Madden as players who earned All-American status in 2020.
The senior from Chesapeake, Virginia, finished the season with 90 tackles in nine games while leading the nation with four fumble recoveries.
Beckett was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year last week for his efforts in leading Marshall’s defense, which leads the nation in scoring defense and was a top unit against the run for much of the year, allowing under 100 yards rushing per game.
Beckett was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Thundering Herd’s 17-7 win over then-No. 23 Appalachian State on Sept. 19.
The Herd’s top linebacker finished with a career-high 16 tackles and forced a fumble to lead Marshall’s defense in that contest.
He followed it up in Marshall’s next game by recovering three fumbles — one of which he returned for a touchdown — in the Herd’s win over Western Kentucky to start Conference USA play.
In addition to the accolades, Beckett signed with Logan Bowl Sports on Wednesday. The agency will represent him as he gets ready for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.
Beckett ended his Marshall career with 211 tackles, including 14.5 for loss, with six fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.