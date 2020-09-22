HUNTINGTON — Tavante Beckett took his award winning up a notch on Tuesday.
The Marshall University linebacker, named Conference USA defensive player of the week on Monday, topped that Tuesday when he was chosen the Bronko Nagurski national defensive player of the week.
“Just so thankful,” Beckett posted on Twitter. “All praise to God. I couldn’t have done it without Him.”
Beckett made a career-high 16 tackles, eight solo, and a forced fumble Saturday in the Thundering Herd’s 17-7 victory over then-No. 23 Appalachian State. The triumph allowed Marshall (2-0) to achieve a No. 25 ranking on Sunday.
Beckett leads all college linebackers in tackles, with 24, and has topped the Herd tackle chart in each of its first two games. He is second in the country in tackles among all players. His 17 stops Saturday were the most by a Marshall player since Chase Hancock made 18 vs. Southern Mississippi in 2017.
“All he does is just make plays,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said of Beckett following Saturday’s win. “He makes plays. He plays with great intensity.”
A 5-foot-10, 214-pound redshirt senior from Chesapeake, Virginia, Beckett is the second Herd player to win the weekly Nagurski award, joining current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who won it in 2011.
Beckett helped Marshall hold Appalachian State to 100 yards rushing on 33 attempts, the Mountaineers lowest rushing total in six years.
A transfer from Virginia Tech, Beckett has been named team captain each of the first two weeks of the season.
“Guys have great respect for him,’’ Holliday said.