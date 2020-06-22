HUNTINGTON — Beating Montana 46-6 to win the 1996 NCAA Division I-AA national championship was historical, but Marshall’s pounding of Furman two weeks earlier was more satisfying.
The Thundering Herd’s 54-0 annihilation of the Paladins was a goodbye kiss to Furman and the Southern Conference. It was an “It’s good to be king” statement with which no team could argue.
The playoff quarterfinal drubbing might not have been so lopsided had the Paladins not tugged on Superman’s cap in the regular season. Furman led mighty Marshall 17-14 at halftime of the regular-season finale at Marshall Stadium. As the teams headed to the locker room, several Paladins reportedly punched the goalpost padding, infuriating a Herd squad that had been lackluster in the first two quarters.
Marshall came out in the second half and outscored Furman 28-0 to win 42-17. As dominant as that victory appeared to most, the Paladins weren’t convinced. In the post-game press conference, Furman players said they believed they still had the better team, but had made too many mistakes in the second half. Come quarterfinals week, those quotes adorned the bulletin board in the hallway outside Marshall’s locker room.
The Herd made Furman pay, squashing the Paladins 54-0. Furman never moved closer than 27 yards to Marshall’s goal line and achieved that only once. The potent Furman running game that had been so successful for one half against the Herd two weeks earlier was limited to nine yards on 33 attempts.
In the postgame, Furman’s players sat silent. When asked questions, their answers were terse. Why not? MU had outscored their detested rival 82-0 the last six quarters.
For Marshall, the victory was sweet, almost too much so. The Herd didn’t play with as much emotion in the semifinals against Northern Iowa one week later, but came away with a 32-14 triumph.
Montana, meanwhile, blew out formidable foe Troy State 70-7 in the other semifinal and the defending national champions brought great confidence and a No. 1 ranking into the championship game. The Herd was a seven-point underdog, but the odds maker who made that line didn’t have any idea of what an inspired Marshall squad could do.
Montana had no answer for the Herd’s offense nor defense, falling behind 23-0 by halftime.
“When you can run the ball on somebody, it demoralizes the whole defense,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said. “When Montana realized we could run it and throw it, I think that broke their backs.”