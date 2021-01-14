HUNTINGTON - On Thursday afternoon, Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert celebrated his 56th birthday.
Could Lambert have more to celebrate this week?
That remains to be seen, but it appears he is one of three finalists for Marshall's head coaching position after the first round of virtual interviews.
It also appears the decision on a head coach could move quickly in the coming days.
According to sources with knowledge of the proceedings, Lambert joins Alabama associate head coach and running backs coach Charles Huff and Louisville offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford as those who will be interviewed.
It is expected that Ledford and Huff will each venture to Huntington for in-person interviews with a decision potentially coming this weekend.
Lambert is the only one of the three with head coaching experience, having led Charlotte's program from its infancy in 2011 until near the end of the 2018 season when he was relieved of his duties after six on-field seasons (Charlotte started playing football in 2013).
After that time, Lambert joined Marshall's staff and led Marshall's defense to success in each season.
Marshall's defense made a huge jump in 2020, finishing in the top-5 in several categories.
The Herd was first nationally in scoring defense at 13.0 points per game while placing second in total defense (279.4 yards per game) and fourth in rush defense (95.5 yards per game).
Marshall's jump in total defense was especially impressive with the Herd allowing 100 yards fewer per game than in Lambert's first season with the team in 2019. That season, Marshall was 47th in scoring defense and 56th in total defense and rushing defense.
Lambert's familiarity with the program extends to his previous stint with the Herd, working as an assistant from 1990-95 under Jim Donnan during the Herd's days in Division I-AA (now FCS).
Like Lambert, Huff has also had plenty to celebrate this week as he helped lead Alabama to its sixth national championship in 12 years - this one a convincing 52-24 win over Ohio State on Monday.
Shortly after that victory, Huff was one of six candidates to interview for the open head coaching position, ultimately landing in the final three.
The Denton, Maryland, native is regarded as the top recruiter in college football, according to 247Sports, which would serve him well in getting high-level talent to Huntington.
In addition to leading Alabama to a championship, one of Huff's top career accomplishments includes recruiting and developing Saquon Barkley during his time at Penn State. Barkley is now one of the NFL's elite running backs.
According to the Associated Press, Huff received a pay increase in August that took his salary with Alabama from $550,000 per year to $800,000 in 2020 and $825,000 in 2021.
Former Marshall head coach Doc Holliday made just $755,000 in 2020 before his contract was not renewed, meaning a pay increase in the coaches salaries would likely be necessary to land Huff in Huntington.
Ledford seems to be the wild-card in Marshall's coaching mix.
The 44-year-old native of Marion, North Carolina, joined Louisville's staff in Dec. 2018 and led the Cardinals to success in each of his two seasons there.
Ledford's offenses with Louisville finished in the top-30 nationally in rushing offense and total offense in 2019 and 2020. The rushing and total offense were each 24th in 2019 while each were 29th nationally in 2020.
Ledford, who made $750,000 with the Cardinals in 2020, has a connection with Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick, having played at East Carolina from 1995-98. Hamrick was athletic director at ECU at that time.
Coordinator experience is extensive for Ledford, who served as N.C. State's offensive line and run game coordinator from 2016-17 after four seasons in a similar capacity at Appalachian State from 2012-15.
Another thing that could play into Ledford's advantage is that he came into coaching with a strength and conditioning background, which could help in a quick transition.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Marshall strength and conditioning coach Luke Day left for South Carolina to serve in the same role for the Gamecocks.
Marshall's football players are expected to return to campus this weekend in anticipation for the spring semester, which starts on Tuesday, and the start of their offseason conditioning program.
With no strength and conditioning coach nor head coach currently in place, a decision - no matter who the candidate - is needed before the start of next week to keep things moving forward into 2021 for the program.