HUNTINGTON — Marshall linebacker Omari Cobb is headed to play for the Super Bowl champions.
After the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, Cobb agreed to an undrafted free agent (UDFA) deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cobb was confirmed as one of the Chiefs’ UDFA signings by Herbie Teope, who is the Chiefs beat reporter for the Kansas City Star.
Cobb was an All-Conference USA Second-Team selection in 2019 after finishing third in the league in tackles with 114. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
The 6-foot-4, 223-pound linebacker from Port St. Lucie, Florida, was a four-year contributor for the Herd.
He had at least 35 tackles in each of his four seasons and had a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Cobb finished each of his last three seasons with at least 7.5 tackles for loss.
For his Marshall career, Cobb had 248 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
Terms of Cobb’s signing were undisclosed, but according to Spotrac, all of the Chiefs’ UDFA signings were three-year deals for $2.285 to $2.3 million