HUNTINGTON — In 2020, Marshall’s football program boasted of one of the nation’s top run defenses.
While the coaching staff and the schemes are new for 2021, the foundation of that run defense — the defensive front — returns mostly in tact, which is of benefit to new coach Charles Huff.
The strength of the defensive line is especially a key in the new scheme of defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, which employs more blitz packages for those at the second and third levels.
When Marshall’s defensive front is able to lock up the offensive linemen opposing them, that allows for free rushers, which maximizes the success of the scheme.
“We’re going to try to create lost yardage plays by bringing pressure,” Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said.
Marshall lost defensive lineman Darius Hodge to the NFL, but returns a wealth of talent, led by interior defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, who is a preseason Bronko Nagurski Award nominee, given to the nation’s top interior defensive lineman.
Last season, Edwards finished with 30 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss with two sacks and a forced fumble as he chewed up the middle of the opposing offensive line to allow Herd linebackers to jam up the run consistently.
Guidry said the unit is much more than just Edwards, though, as the Herd can rotate in two full units along the defensive front and still be effective.
“I’ve got to say I think we’re probably two or three deep there,” Guidry said. “I feel like we can play a bunch of personnel. Jamare Edwards, of course, is a guy that can really play, but there’s a bunch of guys up front we feel like are going to make an impact.”
Some of the names along that defensive front are guys who have been heard from before — guys such as Koby Cumberlander, Rodney Croom and T.J. Johnson, who have been in the program for a long time.
Others are younger players like Immanuel Bush, who burst onto the scene in a handful of plays last year, but have to grow to be more consistent.
Then, there are the unknowns, such as Penn State transfer Shane Simmons and freshman Darion Dearinger, who are potential early impact guys as well.
An increase in tempo on both sides of the football means there will likely be more snaps in the contest, which enhances the Herd’s depth advantage — especially in the late stages of a game.
While the defense is certain to get a boost from its returning depth up front, it is not the only position grouping to see the benefits.
Huff pointed out that the offensive line — now a point of emphasis after some attrition — is getting some guys much-needed repetitions in practice against older players, which speeds up their learning curve.
Essentially, Marshall’s ability to go to a 1A-1B-2 defensive line setup equates to the Herd’s second and third-string offensive linemen going against what will be seen in game competition during each practice.
“The beauty of it is that because we’re so deep on the D-line, even when we get into our second and third D-line versus our second O-line, those guys are still very talented,” Huff said. “We’re rotating those guys in.
“I think what it’s doing is it’s forcing the younger (O-line) guys to grow up fast because where they are going against a guy who has been here two or three years — faster, stronger, knows the game more — now, it makes them go back and say ‘Okay, I’ve got to have the right steps. I’ve got to have the right footwork. I’ve got to have the right call, the right hat placement.’ Over time, it’s forcing them to be better players.”
The good news for Marshall and Huff is that the Herd’s first game is against Navy, a team whose offensive style will play into allowing Marshall’s defensive front to set the tone.
The deep rotation at the defensive line spot allows for several combinations and free substitutions, which can help keep the Herd fresh in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 4 as the team opens its season.